Government failed to release pensions in July, August: Harish Rao

Addressing a programme at his camp office on Saturday, Harish Rao said the Congress government had denied many schemes that they had promised during the election campaign.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 06:59 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is presenting CMRF cheques to beneficiaries in Siddipet on Saturday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress government did not pay pensions to beneficiaries in July and August even though it was already 10 days into the month.

Addressing a programme at his camp office on Saturday, Harish Rao said the Congress government had denied many schemes that they had promised during the election campaign. The government could not release the Rythu Bharosa financial assistance even though the Vanakalam crop season was coming to an end.

Recalling that the BRS government used to release the Rythu Bandhu assistance in June, he further reminded that the Congress had promised Rs 7,500 for Rythu Bharosa, but they could not even extend Rs 5,000 until now. The government had also not released funds for Kalyana Lakshmi during the last eight months, leaving aside the talk of extending an additional tola of gold to every poor bride in the State.

Accusing the Congress of coming to power by making false promises, the former Minister said the government had failed to increase the pension to Rs.4,000 and now was delaying even the release of the pension. Administration had gone haywire in villages as the government was releasing salaries of panchayat workers. There was no funds for panchayats even to collect waste from houses. Unhygienic conditions were leading to an increase in the stray dog population.

“The incidents of rats biting children in residential schools and colleges also has left the parents and students worried over their safety,” Rao observed.

He later presented CMRF cheques worth Rs 49.91 lakh to 217 beneficiaries in his constituency.