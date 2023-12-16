Governor’s address replete with falsehoods: KTR

Governor Tamilisai's mentions were outrageous and part of a deliberate attempts to make a mockery of previous government achievements in rebuilding the State, says MLA KTR.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLA and former Minister K T Rama Rao asserted on Saturday that the Governor’s address to the joint session of the State legislature was replete with falsehoods and distortions.

Participating in the debate over motion of thanks for the Governor’s speech in the Assembly, he said all such mentions were outrageous and part of a deliberate attempts to make a mockery of previous government achievements in rebuilding the State. It is high time the facts were placed before the people to set the record right, he stressed.

If the Congress government failed to see for itself the positive aspects of the previous government in rebuilding the State that was left in ruins, we need to talk about the previous 50 years of the Congress rule that preceded the BRS rule. Farmers even with 50 acres of land as part of their holding, used to move to the towns and cities to work as masons, he told the assembly.

Even from the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy‘s Kodangal, two buses used to leave daily for Mumbai with people in search of employment. The situation was similar in Narayanapet and Maktal in the vicinity, he said.

Quoting Alisetti Prabahakar, a poet from Jagitial, he likened the Governor’s address to a tiger repenting for taking the lives of other animals in the forest. He stated that hunger deaths and suicides of farmers were the hallmark of the Congress rule in the past. The Congress leaders remained silent spectators when the then Congress Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy had bluntly declined to yield even a single rupee for Telangana development. They did not respond to the loot of river waters by the then rulers by widening the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator. The interests of Telangana were sacrificed for the sake of their ministerial berths.

When the Congress Party was boasted of the bringing back the Indiramma Rajyam, we need to recall how the “Mulki Rule” was undermined during the same Indiramma Rajyam and how the people were deprived of their rights. How people were denied of basic needs including drinking water should also be made a mention about in the house, he said. We cannot forget how the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ was thrown to winds in the Indramma rule. The indelible imprint made by the BRS rule in the State cannot be brushed aside by just smearing the name of K Chandrashekhar Rao on the Pragati Bhavan walls with mud.

He recalled how the fortunes of the peasant community that was enmeshed in a web of miseries were revived and how a remarkable turnaround in power sector was made possible.