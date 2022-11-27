Governors of non-BJP States deviating from constitutional duties: Yechury

He stated that Governors in every non-BJP ruled State were virtually interfering in the governance and even trying to run it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:53 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Sitaram Yechury (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Echoing the views of Chief Ministers of several non-BJP ruled States, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said Governors of non-BJP States were deviating from their constitutional duties and interfering in the functioning of the government.

Speaking at a public talk organised by Techies for a Better India here on Sunday, Yechury stated that Governors in every non-BJP ruled State were virtually interfering in the governance and even trying to run it. “Every non-BJP government is complaining about the Governor’s unconstitutional interference. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Telangana government are complaining about their respective Governor’s attitude,”he stated.

Strongly criticizing the behaviour of the Governors, the CPI(M) chief stated that though the Governor, who is holding a Constitutional office, is not supposed to interfere in the functioning of government and is supposed to act on the advice of the council of ministers, on the contrary they were interfering and trying to run the government. “Governors in non-BJP ruled states were misusing their Constitutional office and trying to implement BJP’s policies,”he alleged.

Earlier addressing techies, the veteran CPM leader stated that technology should be used for the betterment of the society and not to make profit.