CPI (M) demands assistance to women, tenant farmers as promised in Congress manifesto

The Congress in its manifesto had promised to extend annual assistance of Rs. 12,000 to farm labourers, Rs.2500 monthly assistance to women.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 June 2024, 09:18 PM

Hyderabad: The CPI (M) State unit demanded the Congress government to extend financial assistance to women, farm labourers and Rythu Bharosa assistance to tenant farmers from the current Vanakalam season as promised in the Congress manifesto.

The Congress in its manifesto had promised to extend annual assistance of Rs. 12,000 to farm labourers, Rs.2500 monthly assistance to women. This apart, the government should offer Rs.500 bonus not only to fine rice varieties but also for coarse varieties, the CPI (M) leaders said during their State Committee meeting held here on Thursday.

The meeting was conducted with C Sitaramulu in the chair and party Politburo BV Raghavulu also attended. During the meeting, the leaders passed a resolution making a few demands.

Accordingly, the party also wanted the Congress government to waive off Rs.2 lakh farm loan in one installment. This would help the farmers to raise investments for the vanakalam season, failing which they would be forced to approach private money lenders, the leaders said.