Telangana govt preparing action plan for implementation of poll promises: Governor

Addressing members of both the Houses in the Assembly here on Friday, the Governor Tamilisai said the State government was actively preparing an action plan based on the promises made in the poll manifesto

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:18 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Screen-grab from X

Hyderabad: Expressing hope that the State would tread the path of progress and bring light to the lives of farmers, women, youth and the poor, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the government would implement all the guarantees within 100 days in addition to the two guarantees that were being implemented since last Saturday.

Addressing members of both the Houses in the Assembly here on Friday, the Governor said the State government was actively preparing an action plan based on the promises made in the poll manifesto.

The government was committed to providing quality and uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector, the Governor said, adding that it would also give a Minimum Support Price for each and every crop. There would be an action plan to waive the farm loans to the tune of Rs.2 lakh, she said.

Stating that the Government would get the rightful share of River Krishna water, the Governor said it would also aim to get national status for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project, which was a boon to South Telangana. Similarly, the Pranahita-Chevella project, which was started during the previous Congress regime, would be completed to provide irrigation water to the upper region of Adilabad and other districts, she said.

“We will fill up teacher posts by constructing a mega DSC within six months. This apart, steps would be taken to fill up two lakh vacancies within one year,” Soundararajan said, adding that the exercise to clean up the TSPSC would also begin soon.

Pointing out that a majority of the complaints received at the Prajavani programme were land-related, she said the Dharani portal would be replaced with the Bhumatha portal to address such grievances.

Reminding that Hyderabad was a perennial revenue source that generates income for the welfare and development of the poorer sections, the Governor said Hyderabad got this financial strength because of the previous Congress-led governments. Hyderabad’s topography would have undergone a sea change had the ITIR project announced by the then UPA government in 2013 came into being, she said.

The Government was planning to divide the State into three zones with Hyderabad as the Centre. While, Hyderabad City would be one zone, the second zone would be the area between Outer Ring Road and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the third zone would be outside the RRR, the Governor said.

Stating that there was no fiscal discipline or financial prudence, she said the government would place the financial condition of each and every department before the people by releasing white papers.

“The Secretariat will not be a mere decorative symbol. We will respect the constitutional institutions. This is not a feudal rule,” Soundararajan said.

Earlier, the Governor said on behalf of four crore Telangana people, the present government thanks Sonia Gandhi, the then UPA Chairperson for the key role she played in the process of creating Telangana.