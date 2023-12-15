Governor’s speech deliberate attempt to undermine BRS rule: Niranjan Reddy

Niranjan Reddy said that the governor’s address to the joint session of Legislative Assembly and Council was bereft of facts

Published Date - 09:08 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Former Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on Friday that the governor’s address to the joint session of Legislative Assembly and Council was bereft of facts. He stated that it sounded like the Congress manifesto being read out.

Stating that it was a deliberate attempt to undermine the positive aspects of the ten-year rule of the BRS, he said the policies and programmes implemented by the KCR government helped in putting the State back on the rails. Economic growth of the State too gained momentum.

The growth of the State during the BRS rule was hailed by the Centre, NITI Aayog and the RBI as well. The Governor’s address was silent on all such positive aspects.

The per capita income and per capita consumption of power in the State would speak for itself. He questioned as to why the government chose to be silent on such key aspects of development.