Govt should implement six guarantees before LS schedule: Vinod Kumar

During the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Congress party promised to implement six guarantees within 100 days after coming to power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 08:14 PM

Jagtial: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar demanded that State government issue GOs for implementation of the six guarantees before the election code for Lok Sabha polls came into force.

Speaking to reporters at Thandriyala of Kathalapur mandal, he said that before the elections, Congress leaders distributed pamphlets of the six guarantees by visiting each and every house.

However, not a single guarantee was implemented perfectly and the free bus facility for women under Maha Lakshmi scheme was achieved only up to 33 percent.

Since the schedule for parliament polls is going to be announced within ten days, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should issue GOs for the implementation of six guarantees in two to three days by discussing the issue in the cabinet and higher officials.

There were three sub-guarantees in Maha Lakshmi scheme. Besides the free traveling facility, providing a cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 and Rs 2,500 pension to every woman were the other guarantees.

Talking about another promise of providing Rs.500 bonus to farmers for every quintal of their produce, he said the Congress Kisan Cell president Kodanda Reddy made a statement stating that bonus would be provided if farmers could not get minimum support price (MSP).

Farmers were not selling their produce less than MSP, he informed and demanded the government to provide bonus to farmers in April and May.