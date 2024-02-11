BRS opposes State govt’s proposal to change emblem

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, Vinod Kumar accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of aligning with anti-Telangana forces and conspiring to erase Telangana's history.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 08:14 PM

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, Vinod Kumar accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of aligning with anti-Telangana forces and conspiring to erase Telangana's history.

Hyderabad: Former MP and BRS leader B Vinod Kumar expressed concern over the State government’s proposal to remove the historic symbols of the Kakatiya Toranam and Charminar from the Telangana State emblem, by labeling them as symbols of monarchy in democracy. He suspected it a conspiracy to erase Telangana’s rich history and vowed that the BRS would launch a movement, if the government proceeds with the plan.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, Vinod Kumar accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of aligning with anti-Telangana forces and conspiring to erase Telangana’s history. He urged the Ministers in the State Cabinet, especially Konda Surekha and Seethakka, to strongly oppose any such move, if the proposal is placed for the Cabinet approval.

He highlighted the historical significance of Kakatiya structures, built over 800 years ago, and their contribution to Telangana’s development, particularly in aiding farmers.

The BRS leader rubbished claims that Kakatiya Toranam and Charminar symbolise a royal system, pointing out that the Kakatiyas belonged to the backward class communities.

He urged the government to reconsider its decision to uphold the cultural and historical identity of Telangana.