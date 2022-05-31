Govt to encourage oil palm plantation in Siddipet: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:35 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the government has set a target of taking up oil palm plantation in 30 000 acres in Siddipet district this year as part of encouraging alternative cultivation in the district. He had suggested to the agriculture officials to sensitise the farmers on Oil palm cultivation. Stating that the government is also giving Rs 3 lakh subsidy on sericulture cultivation, Rao suggested that the farmers go for dry spread seeding of paddy cultivation, to restrict the investment and eventually enhance the profits. He has directed the agriculture extension officials to aim at least 10 per cent of farmers to take up dry spread paddy sowing under their purview. Saying that there was high productive Chilli seeds available at Horticulture University Research Centre located in Siddipet District, he further informed them that they would earn upto Rs 4 lakh by cultivating this chilli variety.

Addressing agriculture officials, farmers and Rythu Bandhu coordinators from Siddipet and Medak District during a Vanakalam preparatory meeting in Gajwel on Tuesday, the Finance minister has said the aim was to make Siddipet a model in diverse crops cultivation by encouraging the farmers. Hailing the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for changing the face of farming in Telangana post 2014, Rao said that the Chief Minister has built several reservoirs under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) thus bringing in lakhs of acres under cultivation. Saying that the free power supply to agriculture sector as a game changer, Rao said that the Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and several others schemes were introduced for the benefit of farmers. The Minister has called upon the farmers to take up green manure cultivation. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has suggested the farmers to take up profitable crops cultivation.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi Cordinator Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has said that their Cordinators will play a key role at grassroot in sensitising the farmers.