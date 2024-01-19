Govt to set up construction university in Telangana

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, responsible for Roads and Buildings, has announced a governmental initiative to establish a university focused on construction within the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 08:21 PM

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, responsible for Roads and Buildings, has announced a governmental initiative to establish a university focused on construction within the state.

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that his government has a plan to establish a construction university in the State.

The Minister, who was present at the governing body meeting of the National Academy of Construction (NAC) along with Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other senior officials of the department on Friday, said vocational skill centres and construction academies would be set up in every mandal across the State and that the details of the programme would be announced after discussing it with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was currently on a tour in Davos and London.

Vocational training centers to be established in each mandal in collaboration with TCS would benefit students and unemployed individuals, he said, adding that about 10,000 youth would be provided technical training in each mandal by the TCS and about 2 lakh youth would be trained every year under the initiative.

The Minister said a skill development centre would be set up in Mahabubnagar or Nalgonda district on a pilot basis, before setting up them across the State.