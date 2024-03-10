Govt to supply free power to schools and colleges: CM Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister held a meeting with government employees union, teachers’ associations and workers unions’ representatives at the MCR HRD Institute here on Sunday,

Hyderabad Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the State government would supply free power to government schools and colleges, besides filling up lower level vacancies in government schools. A decision to this effect would be taken after discussing in the Cabinet.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with government employees union, teachers’ associations and workers unions’ representatives at the MCR HRD Institute here on Sunday, during which he stressed on the need to have department wise unions.

The cabinet subcommittee would discuss issues with department wise unions and take decisions accordingly, he said, adding that a decision on continuation of 1100 retired employees’ services in different departments would be taken shortly.

The Chief Minister also said the government would discuss with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Prof Kodandaram Reddy’s nomination to the Legislative Council.