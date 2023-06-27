Govt Whip Kaushik Reddy fears threat to life from Eatala Rajender

Eatala Rajender was the person behind the killing of Balaraju, a activist in the party, Government Whip P Kaushik Reddy alleged

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Government Whip P Kaushik Reddy on Tuesday feared a threat to his life from the BJP MLA and former Minister, Eatala Rajender.

Addressing a press conference here he dismissed the accusations made by Eatela’s wife, Jamuna that he had hatched a plot to kill her husband. ‘Everything is a lie and the joke needs to be condemned”, he said.

Now that Eatala was certain of losing the Huzurabad assembly constituency to the TRS in the ensuing polls, he said the former minister was out to get rid of him one way or the other. In 2018, there was an attempt on him. Eatala was behind the attack that left his car windows smashed, he alleged. Eatala Rajender was the person behind the killing of Balaraju, a activist in the party, he alleged.

Questioning the sources for the riches of Eatala, he wondered whether the poultry birds in his farms were laying golden eggs. He said Eatala’s political fate was almost sealed in the BJP. The backward classes, being looked down by his family had already distanced themselves from him. Eatala is frantically trying to elicit support from political circles across other parties in fear of a big backlash at the hustings this time, he said.

A new martyrs column was built in a big way in place of the old demolished one in Huzurabad by adopting a resolution with the consent of every one in Huzurabad municipality. He denied to have anything to do with the demolition of the old martyrs memorial.

Eatala Jamuna alleges MLC Kaushik Reddy trying to eliminate Rajender

Hyderabad: Earlier, Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender’s wife Jamuna on Tuesday alleged that a BRS leader hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her husband by spending Rs 20 crore. Speaking to media at her residence in Shamirpet, Jamuna alleged that BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy was planning to kill her husband Rajender so as to capture the Huzurabad assembly seat. “We have information that Kaushik Reddy told his supporters that he will get my husband killed by paying Rs. 20 crore,”she claimed.

Also Read I am not leaving BJP, clarifies Eatala Rajender