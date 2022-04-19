Govt Women’s College of Nalgonda awarded grade A by NAAC

Nalgonda: Government Degree College for Women, Nalgonda wasawarded an “A” grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) by securing 3.3 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). With this, Government Degree College for Women, Nalgonda has become a third government college in the state, which got A grade of NAAC. A three-member peer team of NAAC has visited the college on April 12 and 13 for or assessing and accrediting the college based on its performance. Acquiring A grade of NAAC would facilitate Government College for Women, Nalgonda to emerge as autonomous college.

The innovative measures adopted in teaching, facilities and management of the college have resulted in acquiring “A” grade of NAAC. The students and faculty of the college conducted celebrations by firing crackers at the college after announcement of A grade to their college by NAAC. For the first time in the history, QR codes were fixed to all the trees in the college, which was followed by several colleges in the state later. The college was also emerged as become energy self sufficient by setting up solar panels on the roof of the college. It was also conducting sports training programme to its students by taking services of senior sportsmen. A digital library with nine computers would also open for the college from 9 am to 5 pm. For the safety of the students, the college premises would be kept under surveillance of more than 10 CC TV cameras.

Speaking on the occasion, the principal of the college Dr Ghanshyam said that the acquiring A grade of NAAC to facilitate the college to get more funds from University Grants Commission (UGC) by turning as autonomous college. The teaching and non-teaching staff were contributed a lot for standing the college in the list of NAAC A-grade rank colleges in the country.

