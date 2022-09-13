Grace Cancer Run in Hyderabad on October 9

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:12 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Hyderabad: The fifth edition of Global Grace Cancer Run-2022 with the theme ‘Run the extra mile to gift a smile’ will be held by Grace Cancer Foundation on October 9.

Actor Ali along with others on Tuesday formally launched the campaign for the cancer run and unveiled the T-shirt and medals.

This year’s cancer run will be held in both virtual and in-person formats, which will enable participants from across the globe to take part virtually. The run will be physically organised at Gachibowli Stadium on October 9 in three running categories including 5K, 10K and Half Marathon (21K). The proceeds from the holding the event will be utilised to conduct free cancer screening camps in India.

Salagala Narasamma, Principal Commissioner, Income Tax, Dr Avanindra Dandamudi, MD, Dandamudi Biotech, Dr Pavan Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Hospitals Group, RP Patnaik, music composer and singer, Krishna Edula, General Secretary, Society for Cyberabad Security Council and office bearers of the Cancer Foundation were present.

For details: www.gracecancerrun.com/ www.gracecancerfoundation.org