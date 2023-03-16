Hyderabad: Graduation Ceremony of 144th ATSS course held at Air Force Academy

To mark completion of the 144th ATSS Course, a Graduation Ceremony was held at Air Force Academy Dundigal

Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant with the awardees at the graduation ceremony of 144th Air Traffic Surveillance Services Course at Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To mark the successful completion of the 144th Air Traffic Surveillance Services (ATSS) Course, a Graduation Ceremony was held at Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE), Air Force Academy Dundigal, Hyderabad on Thursday. Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant, Air Force Academy, was the Reviewing Officer.

ATCOTE is a premier training establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) equipped with state-of-the-art simulators to undertake training for officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and officers from Friendly Foreign Countries in the field of Air Traffic Services (ATS). The Integrated Radar & 3D Visual Flight Rules Tower Simulator (IRVTS) is one of its kind ‘Make-in India’ projects available at the institute.

The ATSS course is a three-month long, mid-level course for training qualified Air Traffic Controllers in the usage of radar. The course equips these controllers to maintain expeditious and orderly flow of air traffic. A total of 17 officers comprising of 11 officers from Indian Air Force, three from Indian Navy, one from Indian Coast Guard, one from HAL and one officer from Nigerian Air Force were part of the course.