Graduation ceremony of Air Traffic Surveillance Services held at AFA Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:38 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Hyderabad: To mark the successful completion of 142nd Air Traffic Surveillance Services (ATSS), a Graduation Ceremony was held at Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE), Air Force Academy Hyderabad on Thursday.

Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant, Air Force Academy graced the occasion as Reviewing Officer.

ATCOTE is a premier training establishment of the Indian Air Force. It undertakes training of officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and officers from Friendly Foreign Countries in the field of Air Traffic Services.

The three-month-long ATSS Course is a mid-level course that trains qualified Air Traffic Controllers in the usage of radar for the provision of Air Traffic Services. The course equips these controllers to maintain an expeditious and orderly flow of air traffic.

A total of 14 officers of the 142nd ATSS Course graduated as Radar Controllers. Squadron Leader K Manikandan was adjudged First in Order of Merit.

Air Marshal Sekhar in his address to the course, acknowledged the critical role of Air Traffic Controllers in military aviation and emphasised the fact that the airspace of a nation is a finite asset and the demand to use the same is on a rise.