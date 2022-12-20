Grand celebrations to mark Singareni Day in Kothagudem

Published Date - 06:47 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

SCCL director (PA&W) S Chandrashekhar and others released a publicity poster of Singareni Day celebrations in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Grand celebrations have been planned marking Singareni Dinotsavam to celebrate the formation of Singareni Collieries Company Limited on December 23 here.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday the company director (PA&W) S Chandrashekhar informed that all arrangements have been made for Singareni Day celebrations at Prakasam stadium in Kothagudem and at all coal belt areas in the State.

At 9.30 am flag hoisting by the company CMD N Sridhar would take place in Kothagudem followed by inauguration of stalls to be set up by different wings of the company. Later in the evening a grand gala would be held at the stadium from 7pm onwards.

A musical night by Telugu playback singers, Prudhvi Chandra, ML Shruthi, ML Gayathri and Sriteja, dance performance by Rohith and team, stand-up comedy by Mogili Gunakar and Sudheer Burugu, and classical dance performance by Sita Prasad and troupe along with a laser show would be presented, Chandrashekhar said.

He appealed to Kothagudem citizens, SCCL employees and their families to attend the celebrations in large numbers and make it a success. GM (personnel) K Basavaiah and others were present. A publicity poster of the event was released on the occasion.