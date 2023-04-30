| Grave With Iron Grille In Viral Photo Actually From Hyderabad Not Pakistan

Grave with iron grille in viral photo actually from Hyderabad, not Pakistan

The cemetery is located opposite Masjid E Salar Mulk, a mosque in Darab Jung Colony, Madannapet, Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: A photo of a padlocked grave has been circulating on social media and in news reports, with claims that it is an example of parents in Pakistan locking their daughters’ graves to prevent rape.

However, fact-checking by Alt News has revealed that the photo is actually from a cemetery in Hyderabad, India.

The cemetery is located opposite Masjid E Salar Mulk, a mosque in Darab Jung Colony, Madannapet, Hyderabad.

Muqtar Sahab, the Muazzin of the mosque, confirmed to Alt News that the padlocked grave is approximately 1.5 to 2 years old and was constructed without permission from the concerned committee. It is located in front of the entrance, blocking the pathway. The grille or jaali was constructed to prevent people from burying bodies over the old graves without permission, as well as to prevent others from stamping on the grave.

The grave belongs to an aged woman who passed away in her seventies. Her son constructed the grille over the grave about 40 days after she had been buried.

The photo was originally shared on Twitter by Harris Sultan, author of the book ‘The Curse of God – Why I Left Islam’, with the claim that it was from Pakistan and indicative of a “horny, sexually frustrated society”.

Director of Jihad Watch, Robert Spencer, also tweeted the image with the caption ‘Pakistan: Parents padlock graves of deceased daughters to prevent necrophilia’.

However, these claims have been refuted by Muqtar Sahab and Alt News’ fact-checking.

