‘122 projects worth Rs 2,733.53 cr sanctioned for Greater Warangal, Karimnagar’

The Centre had so far released funds to a tune of Rs. 1,116.75 crore under the Smart Cities Mission and of which Rs 959.90 crore had been utilised, Union minister Kaushal Kishore said

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:59 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Union minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore informed Rajya Sabha that under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) so far 122 projects worth Rs 2,733.53 crore have been sanctioned for Greater Warangal and Karimnagar cities. Replying to a question raised by Congress member Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday, the union Minister said out of the 122 projects sanctioned in these two cities 72 have been completed by spending Rs.1,854.73 crore and the remaining ongoing 50 projects worth Rs. 878.80 crore were in different stages. The Centre had so far released funds to a tune of Rs. 1,116.75 crore under the SCM and of which Rs.959.90 crore had been utilised, he said.

He further stated that Greater Warangal has been sanctioned 72 projects worth Rs. 1,616.26 crore and of them 47 projects have been completed by spending Rs. 1,024.52 crore and the balance 25 projects worth Rs. 591.74 crore was at different stages. The Centre had so far released Rs. 479.75 crore for the Greater Warangal projects and of them Rs. 420.90 crore had been utilized, he said.

Similarly, for Karimnagar, the Centre has sanctioned 50 projects worth Rs. 1,117.27 crore and of them 25 projects have been completed by spending Rs. Rs. 830.21 crore and the balance 25 projects worth Rs. Rs. 287.06 crore was at different stages. The Centre had so far released Rs. 637 crore crore for the Karimnagar projects and of them Rs. 539 crore crore had been utilized, he said.

Giving details about the projects sanctioned under the SCM across the nation, the union Minister said work orders have been issued in 7,959 projects worth around Rs. 1,71,224 crore, of which 6,271 projects worth Rs. 1,16,269 crore have been completed and funds to a tune of Rs. 78,749.88 crore has been released; of which Rs. 71,135.70 crore (90%) has been utilized.