Greater Warangal Revenue Inspector, Bill Collector in ACB net

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:04 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Warangal: A Revenue Inspector (RI) and a Bill Collector of Ward -7 of the Kashibugga circle under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits have been caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from one S Lavan Kumar of Nizampura Colony, Warangal.

Shaik Rabbani, the Revenue Inspector, and Muppidi Ranjith, the Bill Collector (Outsourcing) were caught in front of the Srusti Hospital here as the complainant handed over the amount to Ranjith to do an official favour i.e., to ‘process the work of bifurcation and allotment of new house numbers pertaining to the ancestral house of the complainant’, according to an ACB press note.

The arrested officials would be produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Hyderabad, the press note said.