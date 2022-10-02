Telangana: New Gandhi statue to come up at Public Garden in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:01 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hanamkonda: Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar have laid the foundation for installation of a new statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of the Public Garden here on Sunday. The statue will be set up with Rs 90 lakh from the general funds of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

Earlier, they paid rich tributes to Gandhi by garlanding his statue on the occasion of his birth anniversary. MLC Banda Prakash, KUDA chairman S Sunderraj Yadav, Hanamkonda ZP chairman Sudhir Kumar, Hanamkonda and Warangal District Collectors Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, B Gopi respectively and others too paid tributes to the Father of the Nation at the same programme.

Also Read Telangana surging ahead with development based on Gandhian principles: CM KCR