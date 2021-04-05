Greedy Covid positive doctor from Nizamabad treats patients

Nizamabad-based Nishkal Neuro Multi-speciality hospital owner Dr Nishkal Prabhu tested positive for the virus last week, but continued to see his patients

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Nizamabad: Greed got the better of a private nursing home doctor-owner, who despite testing positive for Covid-19, did not go into quarantine and continued providing treatment to his patients.

On coming to know about this, Nizamabad DMHO Dr. Sudershanam and Medical and Health officials raided the hospital on Monday evening. On seeing them, Dr Nishkal Prabhu fled from the spot, and switched off his mobile.

Later, health officials conducted covid tests on the hospital staff which revealed that 10 of them were positive. The DMHO ordered the officials to seize the hospital and conduct an inquiry.

