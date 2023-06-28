Green India Challenge distributes 10,1116 tulsi plants to Pandaripuram devotees

The distribution of 10,116 saplings during this auspicious occasion brought immense joy to the devotees who had come to offer their prayers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:02 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge made a significant contribution to the Tholi Ekadashi celebrations at the Rukmini Sametha Panduranga Vithala temple on Wednesday. As part of the festivities, 10,116 tulsi plants were distributed to devotees who flocked to the temple situated on the banks of the Bhima River at Pandaripuram in Maharashtra.

The Green India Challenge, founded by Rajya Sabha Member, Joiginpally Santosh Kumar, aligns with Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s teachings on “Abhyangas,” which emphasise the importance of following the laws of nature.

Tholi Ekadashi holds great significance for devotees who embark on a pilgrimage to Pandaripuram from various locations, following the age-old tradition of “Varkari.” This sacred journey is undertaken with Thulasimala, a garland made of tulsi beads, as an offering to Rukmini Samathe Panduranga Vitthala.

The event witnessed the participation of the founder members of the Green India Challenge, Sanjeevolla Raghava, Purna, Gnaneshwar, and others.

Speaking about the initiative, Santosh Kumar expressed his delight in promoting the conservation of nature. He emphasised that through initiatives like this, individuals could contribute to creating a greener and healthier India.