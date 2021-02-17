Green India Challenge in schools marks CM’s birthday

Pallavi International School, Gandipet took the lead where teachers and students planted saplings on the school campus premises.

By | Published: 5:39 pm

Students, teachers and school staff across Pallavi Model Schools in Hyderabad took part in the Green India Challenge to mark the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Students and teachers planted saplings as part of the Green India Challenge started by Member of Parliament J Santosh Kumar and endorsed by numerous celebrities.

The initiative is aimed at increasing green cover in the State. Pallavi International School, Gandipet took the lead where teachers and students planted saplings on the school campus premises.

Similar events were held at other branches of Pallavi Schools where teachers and students planted saplings. Parents were also encouraged to be part of the green drive. So far 600 saplings were planted under the drive initiated at the school by chairman M Komaraiah, the green band wagon leader, the school said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .