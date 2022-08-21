Greenery is symbol for growth: ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya

ZP chairperson K Vijaya, Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan, Collector RV Karnan planing trees in LMD freedom park, Mahatmanagar of Thimmapur mandall on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya said that greenery was the symbol for the growth and asked the people to provide a good environment to the future generations by planning trees in a big way.

As a part of diamond jubilee celebrations of India’s independence, ZP Chairperson along with Collector RV Karnan and Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan planted saplings in LMD colony freedom park, Mahatmanagar of Thimmapur mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to plant trees extensively to protect the environment and maintain ecological balance.

Informing that forests were more important for the survival of human beings, he appealed to the people to take steps to enhance forest cover in the district.

District administration has fixed a target to plant 40 lakh saplings in the district this year. So far, 35 lakh trees were planted. Informing that five lakh saplings were planted as part of diamond jubilee celebrations, he expressed confidence to complete the plantation of the remaining seven lakhs by the end of this month. 12,000 trees were planted in LMD freedom park.

Rasamai Balkishan appealed to the people to protect the environment by planting trees. In order to protect the environment by growing trees in a big way, the state government has taken up the Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme.

Stating that trees were symbol for the growth, he emphasized the need to plant trees extensively and take steps to protect them.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, DRDO Srilatha, DFO B Venkateshwar Rao, Irrigation SE Shiva Prasad, district irrigation officer Asmath Ali, EE Nagabushanam Rao and others participated in the programme.