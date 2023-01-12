Groundnut earns record price of Rs 9,419 per quintal at Wanaparthy

The market committe chairman P Ramesh Goud felicitated farmer Ramakrishna from Kaluru village in Chinnambavi mandal, whose groundnut crop received the record price

Hyderabad: Groundnut crop got a record remunerative price of Rs 9,419 per quintal at Wanaparthy market on Thursday. The market committe chairman P Ramesh Goud felicitated farmer Ramakrishna from Kaluru village in Chinnambavi mandal, whose groundnut crop received the record price.

Following numerous initiatives of the Chandrashekhar Rao government, there has been a significant rise in groundnut crop cultivation in about one lakh acres across erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. With supply of quality seeds, supply of quality power and water along with constant intervention, several farmers are able to produce quality groundnut crop which is now grabbing the attention of national and international markets which enabled farmer Ramakrishna to earn the record price, said Ramesh Goud.

