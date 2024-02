Gandhi statue vandalised in Siddipet

Siddipet Police have visited the place following a complaint from the villagers. The police were making efforts to identify the miscreants.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 February 2024, 01:07 PM

Siddipet: Unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bakri Chepyala village in Siddipet Urban mandal on Sunday late night.

