Group I mains: Vishnu IAS Academy to commence preparatory programme for essay writing

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:20 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

The sessions conducted from December 5 to January 10, 2023 will revolve around 90 potential topics and covered by way of 36 lectures by experts

Hyderabad: Vishnu IAS Academy, Gandhi Nagar, Hyderabad, is commencing a new preparatory programme that will be specific to Paper I of the ensuing TSPSC Group I Main exams-Essay writing.

The sessions conducted from December 5 to January 10, 2023 will revolve around 90 potential topics and covered by way of 36 lectures by experts. Detailed notes with quality content will add to the learning experience of the candidates, a press release said.

A feature of the six-week special online and offline session will be on mentoring each student on how to write the best analytical and comprehensive essays. Registrations will conclude on December 3.

The fee for online classes is Rs.5,000, while it will be Rs.6,000 for physical classes. Details can be had from contact@vishnuias.com or Ph. 90004-00939.