Group-I aspirants cry foul in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 08:12 PM

Jagtial: Group-I aspirants at Jagtial expressed anguish on Sunday, alleging that the invigilator misled them by telling wrong time.

The aspirants who attended the exam in Room Number 23 of Alphores junior college, Jagtial town, alleged that though 30 minutes were left for completion of examination, the invigilator informed them that only five minutes were left.

Panicking over this, they said they had answered (bubbled) 40 to 50 questions in hurry without even reading them.

However, later, they had to sit idle for 25 minutes. Interacting with a section of the media after the exam, a few of the aspirants said there was no clock in the room.

When they went through the answered questions, they came to know that they knew the correct answers for four to five questions.

They would have to lose four to five marks due to the confusion over the time, they said.

When asked about the issue, examination centre authorities reportedly advised them to approach the court. But they did not have any evidence to produce in the court, they said, lamenting that the authorities, who strictly followed examination rules, did not arrange a wall clock in the examination room.