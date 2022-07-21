Group-I recruitment: TSPSC extends edit option facility till July 28

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:09 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has extended the edit option facility for the applications of the Group-I services recruitment till July 28.

Considering the request of candidates who were unable to utilise the option on account of unprecedented rains in some parts of the State and difficulty in obtaining certain certificates, the edit option facility has been extended, the TSPSC said on Thursday.

Candidates can visit the website www.tspsc.gov.in to utilise edit facility