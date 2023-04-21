Virupaksha Review: Sai Dharam Tej’s quest is thrilling only until the main plot is revealed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Virupaksha, Sai Dharam Tej‘s latest film, was released in theatres today. The film has decent vibes surrounding it, with elements of thrill and terror in its trailer. Let us see if the film lived up to the expectations of the audiences and thrilled them after its release today. Here is the review of Virupaksha from Telangana Today.

Virupaksha opens with special thanks cards to Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Jr. NTR for releasing the teaser and giving the voiceover, respectively. Sai Dharam Tej also has a special request for the audience to take care of every woman at the beginning of the film.

Now, the story of Virupaksha begins with the villagers of Rudravanam burning a couple alive because they practised witchcraft on the children of the village. With this introduction scene, the director sets up the world and plot of Virupaksha.

Then comes the regular romantic track between Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon for a while, with the beautiful song Nachavule Nachavule. This episode runs for a major period in the first half of the film. All the major characters are introduced during this period. Sai Dharam Tej’s looks are very cool. Samyuktha Menon is elegant too. Rajiv Kanakala plays Samyuktha’s father and also the sarpanch of Rudravanam. Sunil plays Rajiv’s opponent in the film. Anchor Shyamala gets a very important role too. Abhinav Gomatam has no scope.

Besides establishing the romantic track between the leads, Karthik Dandu also laid the path for the conflict in the film with some episodes of black magic and the superstitions of the village. All these scenes are well shot. Cinematographer Shamdat and production designer Nagendra excelled with their works all through the film. The first half of Virupaksha turns thrilling and pacy when a sequence of murders happens for unknown reasons. And then it reaches a stage when Samyuktha Menon is standing next to someone dying in the village. This intermission block is very exciting and surely makes the audience root for the second half.

The second half of Virupaksha follows the regular pattern of revealing the flashback and loosening the twists one after the other. The primary part of the second half looks like a thrilling quest. Actor Ajay is very good on screen as he aids Sai Dharam Tej. Ravi Krishna also plays a major role here. The solution to the quest was so nicely planned by Sukumar in his screenplay until its reveal. But once the flashback is revealed, it looks like the writing can be better because it is just another revenge story about an innocent family.

Virupaksha is a good film until 75 percent of its screenplay. But then it loses its thrilling nature, and the climax is not so satisfying.

Karthik Dandu did his best with period film like Virupaksha. Every minute detail was taken care of in its making. The production values from Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra are great. Ajaneesh Loknath’s background score is engaging, but what looks more impactful is the sound of the film. Navin Nooli’s editing can be very crisp and tight in the climax portions.

Samyuktha Menon excels in Virupaksha at her best. This will definitely stand as her career’s best performance. All the other actors, including Sai Dharam Tej, are just good and nothing beyond.

Virupaksha can be a thrilling watch until the main cause and solution of the quest are revealed.