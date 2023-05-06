‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Lord Of The Rings’ coming back to big screen

PVR-Inox, Miraj cinemas are releasing the ‘Harry Potter’ films at their cinemas from May 5 to 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: As part of the 100 years celebration of the iconic studio Warner Bros., audiences in India will get to watch two of the biggest movie franchises on the big screen – ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Lord Of The Rings’.

The ‘Lord Of The Rings’ trilogy will play in cinemas from May 13 to 15.

Speaking on the initiative, Denzil Dias, VP and managing director, India Theatrical at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Over the past 100 years, Warner Bros. has released some of the most recognisable and beloved films, with iconic characters that have been loved by generations. Some fans may have not got an opportunity to experience these films on the big screen and some may want to relive the experience. As part of our centennial celebrations, we plan to re-release some of our most cherished films and franchises in cinemas starting with the ‘Harry Potter’ series and the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy with many more to come to serve our loyal fans.”

As per Kamal Gianchandani, chief business planning & strategy, PVR INOX Ltd, “We at PVR INOX are thrilled to be part of the 100 years celebration of Warner Bros. and to bring the magic of ‘Harry Potter’ films and the trilogy of ‘Lord Of The Rings’ to our audience once again on our big screens. These iconic films have captured the hearts and imagination of fans around the world, and we are excited to offer them a chance to relive the magic at our cinemas across the country. I also congratulate Warner Bros for completing a stupendous 100 years of entertaining the world.”