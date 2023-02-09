Guess who Kareena’s favourite workout buddy is

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:59 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is active on social media and frequently keeps her Instagram followers engaged with posts of her daily life. Not just on special occasions, the star also enjoys giving small glimpses of her daily life with her husband Saif Ali Khan, their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Now, thanks to her frequent photo and video updates, fans are constantly in awe of Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena will start filming her new project ‘The Crew’, in which she will co-star with Tabu and Kriti, in March. As part of her prep for the role, the actor had been regularly working out, and, most recently, she shared a video of herself with her cute little son.

Kareena uploaded a video of herself working out at home. Dressed in a black gym suit, the actor is shown exercising, her arms outstretched with a support under her shoulders. Her younger child, Jeh Ali Khan, suddenly appears in the video as she is exercising.

The toddler sports a sea-green t-shirt and grey shorts, and can be seen attempting to clamber over the support before moving away.

The video is just too adorable and will help put a smile on your face. Kareena captioned the video as, “Working out with my favourite workout buddy#MomLife #MidweekBalance #TheCrew #Reels #Workout @maheshfitnessclub.”

