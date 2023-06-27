Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad visits Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: A man from Kalapather in old city was questioned and his statement was recorded by officials of Gujarat ATS on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police sources, the individual, who runs a medical store at Kalapather, was contacted by the ATS team and an officer from Gujarat arrived on Tuesday and spoke to him.

The individual is cited as witness in an alleged terror case registered by the Gujarat ATS on June 9 this year.

“He is a witness in the case and the ATS official recorded his statement. We don’t know what the case is about,” said a local police official who confirmed the visit of Gujarat ATS officials.

