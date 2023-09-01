Gunfight between Maoists and security forces in Jharkhand

A gunfight between Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a faction of the banned CPI(Maoist), and security forces took place

By PTI Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

A gunfight between Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a faction of the banned CPI(Maoist), and security forces took place

Medininagar: A gunfight between Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a faction of the banned CPI(Maoist), and security forces took place in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Friday.

There was, however, no casualty in the gunfight that lasted for around 30 minutes, Inspector General of Palamu range Rajkumar Lakra told PTI. Raids are on to apprehend the Maoists, he said.

“The gunfight occurred under Satbarwa police station area during a search operation by the security forces on bordering areas of Palamu and Latehar on Thursday night. It continued for around 30 minutes and the Moaists managed to escape,” Lakra said.