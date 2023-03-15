GVA of Telangana livestock sector sees major rise

Gross Value Added (GVA) by the livestock increases from Rs 29,282 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,03,895 crore by 2022-23 in Telangana

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: Realising that the livestock sector plays a multi-faceted role in providing livelihood support to more than 60 percent of the rural population, the State government has been implementing various schemes to improve livestocks in the State, resulting in a three-fold increase in the Gross Value Added (GVA) by the livestock.

In the last nine years, the GVA of the livestock sector has increased from Rs 29,282 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,03,895 crore by 2022-23 in the State. In fact, between 2012 to 2019, the livestock population in the State has increased from 26.7 million to 32.6 million with 22 percent growth. Among the major States in India, Telangana is second only to West Bengal in the growth of livestock population.

The efforts put in by the State government to improve livestocks could be gauged by the fact that today among livestock, Telangana ranks first place in sheep population at 19.1 million, third in egg production with an output of 1,667 crore eggs, fifth in meat production with 10.04 lakh tonnes and 13th position in milk production of 58.07 lakh tonnes during 2021-22. Milk and meat cover almost 75 percent of GVA in the livestock sector.

According to the Socio Economic Survey report released by the State government recently, about 25.82 lakh families are currently engaged either in rearing livestock or related activities for their livelihood in the State. Access to finance is critical for the growth of the agriculture sector and with ever increasing demand for agriculture and its allied products, it is necessary to create a risk free environment for farmers to get easy and quick access to funds. Keeping this in mind, the State government was providing financial assistance through the Rythu Bandhu scheme and lending facilities through banks.

Besides their monetary benefit and providing a steady stream of food and revenues for households, livestock provide employment to the rural family and act as insurance during crop failures, says a senior official of the Animal Husbandry Department.

