GWMC council approves 363 works

Warangal Urban: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation’s Council has approved 363 developmental works worth Rs 155.53 crore when it met on Friday under the chairmanship of Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanamkonda.

While 74 agenda and 24 table items came up for discussion at the meeting, all of them were approved by the council. Addressing the meeting, the Mayor said, “We are leaving no stone unturned for improving facilities under the GWMC limits. While about Rs 1,000 crore worth developmental works have been sanctioned so far, works worth Rs 300 crore were completed and bills too were cleared. Works worth Rs 400 crore are in progress, while that of Rs 300 crore are at the tendering stage,” he added.

“We are going to address the issue of the staff shortage in engineering, water supply and sanitation departments. Besides, 38 junctions will be developed under the GWMC limits,” Prakash Rao said. Each corporator was allotted Rs 27 lakh for developmental works in their divisions on a nomination basis, he added.

MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, who attended the meeting, said he would extend all help to the GWMC for the city’s development. Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh asked the GWMC officials to take up the developmental works in the merged villages at the earliest by completing the tendering process as the government had allocated Rs 250 crore for the purpose.

GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy urged the citizens to cooperate with the civic body to achieve a better rank in the ‘Swachh Survekshan-2021’.

Boda Dinna, corporator of the 30th division, urged the corporation to fence the SRSP canal to prevent accidents. Other corporators urged the government to sanction pensions to those who applied from 2018.

Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajoddin, GWMC Additional Commissioner Ch Nageshwar, SE Satyanarayana, CP Narsimharamulu, CMHO Dr B Rajareddy, Secretary Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner Godhumala Raju and others attended the meeting. Earlier, GWMC’s diary and calendar were unveiled.

