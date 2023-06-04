GWMC speeds up verification process for LRS applications

These allegations suggest collusion between the surveyors and officials of the Town Planning department, responsible for overseeing the LRS verification process.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has taken steps to expedite the verification of applications for the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) -2020, including site inspections. In response to the directives from Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Arvind Kumar, the civic body has initiated the process with the appointment of 42 professional surveyors.

During a review meeting held on June 1, Mayor Gundu Sudharani urged officials to ensure that each surveyor verifies 35 applications per day. Although the plan aimed to complete the verification by the end of this month, sources indicate that it might be concluded by the second week of July. The GWMC received nearly one lakh applications under the LRS-2020, with each applicant paying a fee of Rs 1,000 in 2020.

However, amidst the progress, allegations have surfaced regarding improper monetary demands from plot owners. Numerous individuals within the GWMC jurisdiction alleged that some surveyors are demanding payments ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 per application.

These allegations suggest collusion between the surveyors and officials of the Town Planning department, responsible for overseeing the LRS verification process.

The surveyors visit the sites, take measurements, and capture photographs of the plot owners on the spot. The state government’s objective is to incorporate all unplanned areas into planned development and provide essential amenities. However, the regularization of plots is contingent upon a pending Supreme Court ruling, said an official.