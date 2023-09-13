Khammam Government Medical College to be inaugurated on Thursday

Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will inaugurate the college on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Collector VP Gautham inspects equipment at a lab at Government Medical College in Khammam.

Khammam: September 14 is going to be a red letter day for Khammam as a decades-old desire of the people gets fulfilled with the inauguration of the Government Medical College, for which all is set.

Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will inaugurate the college on Thursday. The Medical College has been set up on eight acres of land by renovating the old collectorate and R&B office building in the heart of the city.

All arrangements for running classes from the academic year 2023-24 at the college affiliated to Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences are in place. The National Medical Commission has given permission for 100 MBBS seats. The admission process is also complete.

The Administration wing, library, examination and teaching halls, museum, biochemistry, clinical physiology, hematology, amphibian labs, dissection hall, lecture halls, biochemistry and anatomy departments, separate boys and girls’ hostels are all ready.

All equipment related to the labs, furniture and computer equipment related to the college has been acquired. Construction of internal roads has been completed. The government has allotted six professors, five associate professors and 27 assistant professors to the medical college and all of them have reported for duty.

Advanced equipment and facilities are available in the Government General Hospital to offer quality health services to patients from the neighbouring districts of Mahabubabad, Suryapet and border districts of AP. Thus Khammam is set to become a hub for health services in the region.

Harish Rao during his visit to Khammam on Thursday will also inaugurate a silver jubilee block at Mamata Medical College and attend the college’s silver jubilee celebrations. He will lay the foundation stone for the Government Nursing College at Maddulapalli in Khammam Rural mandal as well.

