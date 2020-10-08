Habitual thief arrested in Warangal, Rs 42.88 lakh worth property recovered

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Warangal Urban: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police led by Inspector L Ramesh Kumar along with Intezarganj police arrested a habitual thief and recovered stolen property worth Rs 42 lakh, including 841.5 grams of gold, 18.90 kg silver ornaments and Rs 2.88 lakh cash, from him. He was identified as Pittala Vinod alias Party Vinod, a resident of West Marredpally, Secunderabad.

Presenting the accused before the media at his office here, Commissioner of Police (CP) P Pramod Kumar said that Vinod used to eke out a living as a rag picker, but was into alchohol consumption and other habits. “In order to meet the expenses incurred due to drinking and other ill habits, he wanted to earn easy money and started committing the thefts since 2003,” the CP said, adding that the modus operandi of the thief was to identify the locked houses during the day time in the guise of rag picker and brake open the houses in the night.

According to the police, he committed offences under Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Cyberabad, Nizmambad, Warangal police commissionerates and Kamareddy and Armoor areas in the State. “He was arrested and sent to jails several times. But he was released from the Charlapally jail on March 26 this year lastly and continued to commit the thefts. He committed as many as 11 thefts under Warangal police commissionerate limits,” the CP added. However, the police have nabbed him in Kashibugga locality and recovered the stolen property which was kept secretly at the graveyard at Bhagath Singh Nagar. Pramod Kumar has appreciated CCS Inspector L Ramesh Kumar and other police staff involved in the arrest of the thief.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .