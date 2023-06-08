Hacker uploads inappropriate videos on Asifnagar PS Facebook page

Several local persons who follow the Facebook for police updates were shocked when they found an inappropriate video on the page of the police station managed by the local IT team.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:54 AM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Cyber crooks on Thursday reportedly uploaded inappropriate videos on the official Facebook account of Asifnagar police station.

Several local persons who follow the Facebook for police updates were shocked when they found an inappropriate video on the page of the police station managed by the local IT team IT team.

The alleged hacker who is reportedly from a foreign country tagged a video to the official page of Asifnagar police station.

The police who were alerted about the development started efforts to pull off the content.

A case is registered.

Citizens expressed shock over the managing of the official social media accounts of the police department.