Hacks to keep your fridge odour-free

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 10:11 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

(Representational image) All you need to clean your refrigerator is baking soda, water, dish soap, and dry clothes.

Hyderabad: A refrigerator is the factotum of the kitchen, but we often end up forgetting about it and not paying it the required attention. Fact is you have to have regular upkeep; else stains and food residue can build up on the outside and inside of the refrigerator and in return can release funky smells every time you open the refrigerator door.

All you need to clean your refrigerator is baking soda, water, dish soap, and dry clothes.

Clean the Crispers

Every refrigerator has removable shelves, wire racks, and drawers which can be hand washed in hot water and with mild dish soap. You can cover the stubborn food spills inside of a fridge with a warm, wet cloth or paper towel for a few minutes to soften the spills, by doing this the stains can be removed easily.

Interior cleaning

Use a toothbrush and dry and wet clothes for cleaning cracks and crevices, you can also go with wet wipes which are available in the market, the stains near hinges shouldn’t be ignored. Wipe everything dry with a clean towel or paper cloth.

Remove fridge odours

Refrigerators in general foster an ideal environment to store bad odours and to remove those you need to take necessary action. Is it very simple you can tackle foul refrigerator smells without using any harsh chemicals?

Once you’ve cleaned the interior of the fridge, still the chances are you don’t really get rid of the foul smell. In such case, you can simply deodorise the refrigerator with dry baking soda and leave it on the bottom shelf. This will absorb any odours from lingering near your food inside the fridge.

Clean fridge exterior

Need a good exterior cleaning? For that it is advised to go with all-purpose spray cleaner, just sprinkle it in clean cloth and give the exterior a good wipe. It is always good to occasionally wipe down the top of the refrigerator. Don’t forget about handles and doors, these are the places where dust accumulates more.

Clean mold from fridge

With their chilled environment, refrigerators allow mold to form. To eliminate mold inside your fridge, using bleach-based cleaners will be of help. Or you can mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda into a quarter of warm water. Mix the mixture and use a towel or paper tower to wipe them away.