Half-a-dozen Ministers disrupt Harish Rao in Assembly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao faced a tough challenge from the treasury benches on Wednesday with at least half a dozen Ministers including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy disrupting him while presenting the version of the previous BRS government on the State finances.

The interruptions were such that Harish Rao requested Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to stop the Congress Ministers and members from disrupting him repeatedly, failing which people of the State would be misled by what he called the one-sided white paper on State finances tabled by the Congress government.

Soon after Harish Rao started participating in the short discussion on State finances, Legsilative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu raised objections to the allegations made and requested for expunging the words from the records. Later, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar found fault with Harish Rao’s statement that the previous BRS government created assets with the debts obtained.

This was followed by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy rubbishing the BRS claim that the Centre insisted for installing meters for agricultural electric connections and collect bills from farmers. Environment and Forests Minister Konda Surekha found fault with construction of a multi-super specialty hospital on the Warangal prison premises, rather than constructing it on the city outskirts for the convenience of the public.

Later, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy intervened and took objection to Harish Rao saying that the current government was showing bloated debt figures by including off-budget borrowings under the State debt. He stated that the erstwhile BRS government raised loans for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and Mission Bhagiratha by misleading financial institutions with claims that the repayment of loans would be made by revenues earned from the two projects.

MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and other Congress MLAs too tried to disrupt Harish Rao during the session.