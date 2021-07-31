Hall-tickets for SSCL exam available online

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has asked applicants to download hall-tickets pertaining to fitter trainee examination to be conducted on August 8. The examination, which was postponed due to Covid, would be conducted on August 8. The SCCL said the hall-tickets can be downloaded from its website www.scclmines.com, according to a press release.

