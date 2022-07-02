Hanamkonda: 2 students from Pingle Women’s College secure seats in IIT, Guwahati

KU VC Prof Ramesh, Registrar Venkatram Reddy congratulating Rishika and Shravya at KU campus on Saturday .

Hanamkonda: Two students of the Pingle Government College for Women here secured the admissions in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Pulluru Rishika and Ramagiri Shravya, who hail from humble family backgrounds, got admission into the M.A Programme in Development Studies. Though there were only 48 seats and the competition was very high, the duo excelled in the entrance test and secured the seats much to the joy and pride of their parents and teachers. While Rishika was doing her B.A (E.P.P), Shravya was doing her B.A (H.E.P). They were in the sixth semester of their B.A programme.

It is for the first time students from the social sciences from Warangal to secure the seats in the IIT Guwahati. They were trained and guided through our competitive cell at the college under the supervision of Dr D Ramakrishna Reddy, an Assistant Professor of this autonomous college. Kakatiya University VC Prof T Ramesh, Registrar Prof B Venkatram Reddy, Controller of Examination, Prof P Malla Reddy and others have congratulated the duo for their feat.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr G Raja Reddy said that the duo excelled in their studies and reminded that the Rishika and Shravaya along with four others won the first prize at the state level for their project in the Jignasa competition conducted by the Commissioner of Collegiate Education and won a Rs 25,000 prize. KU VC Ramesh has appreciated the students and their teachers for achieving this success. Rishika and Shravya said that they were aiming for the Civil Services exams. Faculty members Dr G Renuka, Vice-Principal Dr Suhasini were present when the students called on KU VC and other officials here on Saturday.