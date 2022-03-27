Hanamkonda: 800 people land jobs in mega job fair

Published Date - 09:04 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

MLA Vinay Bhaskar speaking at mega job fair in Hanamkonda on Sunday

Hanamkonda: Nearly 800 candidates have landed jobs in various companies at a mega job fair organised here on Sunday. West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has taken initiative to invite the companies for the mela.

While a total of 2,000 people registered online for the mela, 1600 of them attended the mela here. “While 358 people were given the offer letters at the mela, 492 were promised to get the letters soon by the companies,” Vinay Bhaskar said. He also said that the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was taking several steps to address the unemployment issue by ensuring jobs in both public and private sector.

The TRS MLA also criticised the Centre for its failure to create jobs in the country. Tech Mahindra, Reliance, HDFC, Yes Bank, and Apollo were among the top companies that recruited the people at the mega job fair.

