Hanamkonda: Bala Vikasa provides financial assistance to 200 rural poor orphans

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hanamkonda: Bala Vikasa, a non-profit organization, provided financial assistance to 200 rural poor orphans through its Orphan Solidarity Programme. The annual Vikasa children meeting was held at Kazipet here on Sunday where the students received financial assistance ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 each to pursue higher education.

The Orphan Solidarity Club (OSC), a support group of Bala Vikasa’s Orphan Solidarity Programme, mobilised funding for the program. Members of the OSC, and donors from across the world, interacted with the students virtually and encouraged them to continue to pursue their dreams.

In addition to financial assistance, the students also received career counselling and health training during the meeting. Groceries kits worth Rs 2,10,000 were also distributed to the students.

Bala Vikasa founder Bala T Singareddy Gingras, Shobha Singareddy, Director, SOPAR, and Shoury Reddy Singareddy, Executive Director, Bala Vikasa, also participated in the meeting virtually.

“Usually even parents don’t talk or discuss certain issues related to emotional health with their children as much as the people at Bala Vikasa discuss with us. I am so grateful to Bala Vikasa and our donors for constantly mentoring us in all aspects at all stages of our lives. I feel very belonged and loved here,” said Shyamalatha from Gangadevipally, a Vikasa Child.