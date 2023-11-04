Hanamkonda: BRS leaders promise support for private school teachers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hanamkonda: BRS senior leader and Vice-Chairperson of the Planning Board Boinpally Vinod Kumar has promised to protect the rights of teachers working in private schools during an election campaign event here on Saturday. He assured them to see that the government would pay fee reimbursement funds regularly.

He along with West MLA and party candidate for the constituency Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar addressed a meeting with teachers and other staff from private schools. campaign.

MLA Vinay Bhaskar also emphasised his commitment to assisting private school teachers in obtaining house sites through housing societies and ensuring job security, financial stability, and health security. He also expressed his intention to facilitate the allocation of land and funds for the construction of the Warangal District Un-Aided Private Schools Association (WADUPSA).

Meanwhile, Vinay Bhaskar’s wife, Revathi, took part in a house-to-house campaign in the constituency’s 60th division, specifically visiting Teachers Colony, SBH Colony, and Venkateswara Nagar Colony. During the campaign, she lauded the BRS party for its role in the comprehensive development of the West Constituency under the GWMC limits.

Revathi reminded the people that Vinay Bhaskar is known for his accessibility and his dedication to assisting constituents with their various concerns. MLA Vinay Bhaskar also visited several colonies as part of the poll campaign.