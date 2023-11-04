Warangal West: A long-standing challenge for Congress

Since Warangal West constituency's inception in 2009, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, representing the BRS, has won the people’s mandate

04:28 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hanamkonda: The Warangal West Assembly constituency has eluded Congress for the quarter of a century. This prolonged void in electoral victories has left the party’s rank and file grappling with hopelessness, yearning for a change of fortune.

The constituency, a part of Hanamkonda district, emerged following the 2009 delimitation, splitting from its previous Hanamkonda Assembly constituency which existed in the united Andhra Pradesh. Currently, Warangal West represents one of the 12 Assembly segments in the erstwhile Warangal district. It is also one of five constituencies in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

Since the constituency’s inception in 2009, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, representing the BRS, has won the people’s mandate. He secured victories in three general elections and a crucial by-election. In 2004, it was BRS (then TRS) leader, Mandadi Satyanarayana Reddy, who secured a victory for the constituency as a precursor to Bhaskar’s winning streak.

Before the formation of the Warangal West constituency, the Congress had managed to clinch the seat three times. T. Hayargriva Chary secured victory in 1978, while PV Ranga Rao emerged triumphant in a bye-election in 1989. TDP candidate Sangamreddy Satayanarayana won the seat in 1983, while V Venkateshwar Rao won the seat in 1985.

Dasyam Pranay Bhaskar, the elder brother of incumbent MLA Vinay Bhaskar, won the seat as the TDP candidate in 1994. In 1999, BJP candidate Marthineni Dharma Rao managed to break the Congress hold.

Now, the Congress is gearing up to face the uphill task of wresting the Warangal West seat from the grip of Vinay Bhaskar. Winning this constituency is now a matter of prestige and a symbol of a potential shift in the political landscape. Will the Congress party break the 25-year drought, or will the BRS continue its reign?

