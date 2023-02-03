Indrakaran Reddy tours Mudkhed Taluq in Maharashtra ahead of KCR meeting

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that arrangements were being made for the success of a public meeting by CM KCR in Nanded on February 5

Minister Indrakaran Reddy interacts with residents of Pimpal Koutha village in Mudkhed Taluq on Friday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that arrangements were being made for the success of a public meeting by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Nanded on February 5.

He toured different parts of Mudkhed Taluq of the district in Maharashtra on Friday. Reddy explained developmental programmes and welfare schemes implemented in Telangana to people of Pimpal Koutha and Modka villages Mudkhed Taluq.

He said that elderly people, single women, toddy tappers, handloom workers and other sections of the society were leading happy lives with self-respect. He stated that the Kalyana Laxmi or Shadi Mubarak scheme was helping poor families to perform the wedding of women.

The minister said that Rythu Bheema and Rythu Bandhu were implemented for the welfare of farmers. He stated that quality power was being supplied to farmers for free. A grant of Rs 10 lakh was being given to weaker sections under Telangana’s Dalit Bandhu scheme, helping them achieve financial empowerment.

Reddy further said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi was floated to implement similar schemes across the country and benefiting all sections of the society.

He requested locals to attend the public meeting in large numbers and make it a grand success. He added that BRS would change the face of the country by making an impact in the coming polls. Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, BRS leaders Ramkishan Reddy, and Bhamini Rajanna, Nirmal municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, former Zilla Parishad chairperson Lolam Shyamsundar and Dr Subhash Reddy were present.